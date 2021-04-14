Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 275 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 275 new cases, 3 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 275 new cases, 3 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. The latest vaccination report shows 635,370 people are fully vaccinated and 1,477,880 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic started is now at 308,111, as of April 13. So far, 7,122 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. An estimated 297,362 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

