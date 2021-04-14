Governor requests major disaster declaration from the federal government

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The winter storms of this past February have caused an estimated $25 million worth of damage in Mississippi. Because of this, Governor Tate Reeves is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance.

“What that would do, that would provide assistance for our counties to do additional debris clean up and it will also help some of public utilities as well as some of our municipal utilities in restoring some of the infrastructure that was destroyed due to that ice storm,” said state senator Tyler McCaughn of District 31.

Lauderdale County EMA director Odie Barrett says that if the declaration is approved, the county will be able to put in for reimbursement through FEMA to help cover some of the cost of ice storm recovery efforts.

“And that’s one reason it’s taking a little long for us to get everything cleaned up, we’re having to keep records of everything and keep track of the actual hours that people had to work during all of this, so we have that to turn into the federal government,” Barrett said. “And they just ask for a lot particulars, a lot of red tape, so that’s one reason we’re just now really getting started on getting a lot of the stuff picked up in our area.”

As of now, the declaration is in effect for 31 counties in Mississippi, including Japser, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton Counties.

“If you go around the areas in my district, you still see areas where we have tree damage on the side of the roads, where they’ve just been able to just push the stuff, the debris over to the side and get it out of the way, and they’re continuing to try to get that stuff picked up and put in the proper place,” Senator McCaughn said.

Barrett says the estimated cost of damage so far in Lauderdale County is upwards of $400,000 from the ice storms.

