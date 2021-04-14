Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian mayoral candidate Jimmie Smith has received the endorsement of a former opponent.

Kim Houston is throwing her support behind Smith for the April 27 runoff.

“I am leaning toward voting for Mr. Jimmie Smith. I think that Meridian needs to move in a different direction. Four years from now we will be able to say whether or not that was the right choice,” Houston explained.

Houston said she trusts Smith’s integrity when it comes to leading the city of Meridian.

“I believe in him and that he’s going to get the right people in the right positions and try to do right by the people of Meridian. We can do better. We deserve better and hopefully he will be that person that can make it happen,” Houston said.

Houston received 16 percent of the vote during the April 6 primary.

Smith’s opponent in the April 17 runoff is incumbent Percy Bland. Bland was recently endorsed by former democratic candidate Tyrone Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.