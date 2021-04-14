Local realtors air concerns to Meridian City Council

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held a work session and called meeting Wednesday morning at Union Station to discuss a number of topics.

Several area real estate agents were on hand to address a few issues they’ve had for the last couple of years. The realtors say the city needs to make it easier for new customers to have their water turned on and they also expressed concerns about the city holding landlords responsible for tenants who don’t pay their water bills.

”People should be able to apply online and pay online to get their service on,” said Terry Winstead of Winstead Realty. “Something has to be done to stop landlords from being billed when tenants don’t pay their bill. The water is turned off and then somebody turns it on illegally, the city has been wanting to bill the landlord and that should not be our responsibility.”

“We’re going to work very hard with the Realtors Association going forward,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland. “We think we have some solutions to resolve this issue and we’re going to work with the board of the Realtors Association and we’re going to resolve these issues.”

Some of the other items discussed at the city council meeting included a sidewalk project for the Threefoot Building and an update on condemned and abandoned buildings in Meridian.

