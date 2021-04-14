Meridian police investigate shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was shot at a local apartment complex Monday around noon.

Meridian police say a domestic dispute led to the shooting at Village Apartments on Mosby Rd. Chief Chris Read says a man and a woman got into a fight and that the woman ended up shooting the man in the arm.

“The female shot one time and hit the male in the arm. It was a through and through. Shortly after that, he was stopped coming out of Village Apartments on Mosby Rd. in a vehicle on the passenger side,”

Read says the man wasn’t cooperating and police will determine if charges will be filed.

“The sad situation is that a lot of our shots fired are intentional because of domestic disputes. We are just in a day in age not only in Meridian, but all over the country that people would rather settle arguments, disputes and disagreements with knives or weapons,” Read explained.

In an unrelated incident, Meridian police are also investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon at the Bonita Walmart.

“An individual in a mini-van pulled up to a stop sign at another passenger car,” Read explained. “They shoot into the passenger car. There were no injuries or anything. Since then, through our investigation, we have identified the individuals. We are in the process of apprehending that individual.”

Read says both of these shootings were isolated and were not random.

