MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The heaviest and most widespread of Wednesday’s rain has ended, but patchy areas of light rain will persist through the night. More rain will fall through Saturday, but it won’t be constant through Saturday.

Away from patchy areas of light rain, tonight will be cloudy. We will cool to the low-to-mid 60s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Thursday will start with some lingering areas of light rain, then the day will gradually become brighter. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

Clouds will begin increasing again Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker. It will arrive Friday, bringing patchy areas of light rain at first. Rain will increase Friday night and fall through Saturday morning. It will end before midday Saturday, then the sun will peek through the clouds in the afternoon. Afterward, we should stay dry through at least next Wednesday.

Unseasonably cool weather will persist through the next week. High temperatures will range from mid-60s to mid-70s. Low temperatures will range from mid-40s to mid-50s. The cooler weather will help to keep the severe weather risk low enough to not be a concern.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.