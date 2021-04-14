Neshoba County Fair Returns

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s giant house party is returning July 23rd-30th after the coronavirus put a hold on last year’s event.

Communication Director for Philadelphia’s Community Development Partnership, Amelia Henson says not having the fair in 2020 was a big letdown.

“We are excited for what it will bring for the city of Philadelphia. We are excited for tourist to visit. We are excited for our local businesses, local restaurants, and local hotels. We can’t wait for everyone to have a good time in July,” Henson said.

Miss Neshoba County Fair pageant, horse racing, political speaking, competitive exhibits and music will still take place.

Country artist Hardy will take the stage July 27th, Trace Adkins the 28th, Jordan Davis the 29th and Riley Green on the 30th.

Carly Rounsaville says she has attended the fair since she was a kid. She is now excited to service those who plan to stay in their cabins with appliances, mattresses and more.

“We are so excited we get to have the fair this year. This is our 68th year in business. So, we’ve been servicing Philadelphia and surrounding areas for 68 years.” Rounsaville said. “We are just truly appreciative of everyone in Neshoba County for letting us serve you. Just let us know how we can help.”

Henson says she’s been told electricity inside of the cabins will be turned on May 3rd.

Rounsville encourages people to check on what they need inside their cabins as the fair gets closer.

