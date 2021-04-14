Advertisement

Parents can schedule online COVID-19 appointments for 16 or 17-year-olds in Miss.

A parent or guardian must accompany teenagers to their vaccination appointments.
By Jordon Gray
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health says parents may now make vaccination appointments for teens at the department’s free drive-through sites. To schedule an appointment for your 16-or 17-year-olds, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu. MSDH also says that a parent or guardian must accompany the minor to their vaccination appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose that is approved for teens ages 16 and older. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are studying the safety and effectiveness of their vaccines in minors.

Parents may call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 for first dose appointments.

