Periods of heavy rain Wednesday and Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy today. Severe weather is unlikely, but a stronger storm cannot be ruled out, with medium to large hail the threat. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs only in the upper-60s to low-70s. We look to see a break in the action early this evening, but more rain and storms will arrive after midnight.

Showers will come to an end early Thursday morning, and the rest of the day will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the low-70s. Scattered shower chances will return Friday and Saturday. Wash-outs are not expected, but keep that rain gear handy on both days. Most of Saturday’s showers will fall during the morning hours.

We’ll dry things out heading into Sunday, as morning lows return to the 40s. We’ll stay dry heading into Monday with lows staying in the 40s as well. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the upper-60s. High temperatures look to return to the 70s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Sunday and Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll begin to see more clearing skies by Tuesday.

