Advertisement

Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of...
Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as preparations stepped up for his ceremonial funeral on the weekend.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

The queen and Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, made a public appearance on Wednesday, visiting young sailors at the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing club on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, shared memories of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her grandfather.

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Johnson endorses Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland
Tyrone Johnson endorses Percy Bland for mayor
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Pause for Johnson and Johnson
Days after getting the J&J vaccine, locals react
.
Meridian police investigate shootings
The Miss. State Dept. of Health reported Tuesday 78 breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Of those,...
MSDH clarifies information misreported Tuesday

Latest News

Dominos is testing its robotic delivery service at a select location in Houston.
RAW: Domino's robot delivers pizza
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Corporate pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death
Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, has...
Bernie Madoff dies at 82