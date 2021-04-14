Rain returns on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More rain is on the way for Wednesday, but severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Areas of rain will begin developing around 9 to 10 AM Wednesday, and rain will increase through about 2 PM. Rain will be widespread, and it can fall heavily at times. The rain will gradually ease after about 2 to 3 PM. The biggest part of the rain will end by 5 PM, but lingering spots of light rain are possible through about 7 PM. Rainfall amounts can be as high as a quarter inch to a half inch, but not everyone will get that much rain.

We will stay dry tonight even amid the clouds. We will cool to the low-to-mid 60s by 10 PM. The low temperature will be near 55 degrees. Many of us will want a light jacket on the way out the door Wednesday morning. The morning drive should stay dry, but roads can be slippery if you’ll be out for lunch. Roads will be improving for the evening drive, but there still can be some wet and slippery spots. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly dry but still mostly cloudy. Then another disturbance brushes us as it passes primarily south of us. That may mean some rain drops for us Friday night through Saturday morning.

Overall, we’re also unseasonably cool over our next seven days. Highs will range from high 60s to low 70s. Lows will be mostly in the low-to-mid 50s, but we can be as cool as high 40s in our cooler spots and everywhere on Sunday and Monday mornings.

