State Games to host volleyball Net Fest

State Games of Mississippi is hosting Net Fest
By Travis Pettis
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is hosting Net Fest Saturday and Sunday at Bulldog Beach Volleyball Complex.

Youth volleyball is Saturday, April 17 with registration for the event ending the same day at 8:30 a.m.

Adult volleyball will be Sunday, April 18 with registration ending the same day at 8:30 a.m.

For more details on the event go to https://stategamesofms.org/sports/special-events/netfest/

