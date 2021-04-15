2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Collier McRae

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Collier McRae is a senior at Lamar school who has a 4.37 GPA and scored 34 out of 36 on the ACT. He contributes his success in the classroom to being surrounded by people who want to bring the best out of him.

“A lot of the teachers here set us up for success and push us and my and the goals that I have set for the future academic-wise have helped us reach a lot of those,” McRae said.

McRae has been just a dominant on the field as in the classroom where he was a 2nd team all-division receiver for the Raiders. He believes having to manage his studies and training has helped him become more disciplined.

“It kind of helps add discipline knowing that I have all these set things that I got to do,” McRae said. “It helps me know I can’t waste time and I have to be disciplined in every aspect of it. No matter on the field or in the classroom.”

Coach Adrian Guebara, one of McCrae’s football coaches loves how McRae makes everyone around him better no matter if it’s in the classroom or on the field.

“He sets the standard, he sets the bar and he is a great student and that’s just going to roll over in life,” Guebara said. “He has that type of aura around him that just draws people and encourages people and makes them want to perform their best. I think if he takes this here from school and moves on through college and on to the workforce he is going to be successful. Not only will he be successful but the people around him will also be successful because they will just feed off that energy.”

McRae has some big plans for his future after high school.

“Well, I’m going to Mississippi State, I’m going to do industrial engineering, and hopefully I’ll be able to do co-ops while at Mississippi State and have a lead in at a company once I graduate,” McRae said.

