A few rounds of rainfall expected through Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a mild and slightly muggy start to our Thursday. Temperatures are in the upper-50s to low-60s this morning. There is a chance for some patchy fog in spots, so be sure to use extra caution on the roadways this morning. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. There are some stronger storms noted to the west of our area as of 4:40 this morning. I do think these will mostly track south of our area. With that said, if a thunderstorm can get going here locally, some hail will be possible.

A few isolated showers will be possible through about 9 this morning, and then the rest of the day will remain dry. High temperatures on our Thursday will be in the low-70s, with partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon. More showers will be possible after midnight tonight and through the day on Friday. Those shower chances will continue into Saturday morning, and then we look to dry things out by the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday only look to be in the 60s.

Morning lows will be down into the 40s Sunday through Tuesday. However, we will see a gradual warming trend with high temperatures as we head into next week. High temperatures will be in the upper-60s on Sunday, the low-70s on Monday and Tuesday, and then the mid-70s by Wednesday. We look to remain dry during the Sunday through Wednesday time frame. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.