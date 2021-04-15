Advertisement

Area athletes receive selective scholarship from MHSAA

By Ellie French
Apr. 15, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 16 high school senior athletes from across Mississippi were announced as recipients of a $1,500 scholarship.

Newton County High School’s Marilyn Tullos and Philadelphia High School’s Emma Taylor were two of those 16 athletes chosen as Lindy Callahan Scholar-Athletes by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

Tullos is a member of WTOK’s 2021 All Scholastic Sports Team and competes in both tennis and cross country at Newton County. She is No. 1 in her graduating class, which means she will be Newton County’s valedictorian for the class of 2021. Tullos has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 32 on her ACT.

Taylor competes in cheerleading, basketball and softball for Philadelphia. She has a 4.17 GPA and scored a 27 on her ACT. Taylor is also president of Beta Club, vice president of FBLA and vice president of the school’s student council.

Athletes selected include one male and female from the MHSAA’s eight geographical districts. They were chosen for their academic accomplishments as well as participation in high school athletics and extracurricular activities.

To see the full list of scholar-athletes chosen click here.

