City of Meridian working to repair sewer line collapse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is working to repair a collapsed sewer line underneath railroad tracks near Bimbo Bakeries off North Frontage Road.

The problem was noticed after the city was repairing a nearby section of the pipeline. The sewer line in question is a bit older, which led to the pipe collapsing and caused a wastewater back-up issue. Bimbo Bakeries has reported some minor drainage issues, but nothing that would cause a shutdown.

The city council agreed to pay Meridian Southern Railroad just over $7500 to remove the rails and cross ties for ease of access at a special called meeting Thursday.

A temporary road is being made to allow access to the area behind the bakery. The repairs should take about two days to complete.

