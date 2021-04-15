Advertisement

City of Meridian working to repair sewer line collapse

Sewer collapse repair
Sewer collapse repair(WTOK)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is working to repair a collapsed sewer line underneath railroad tracks near Bimbo Bakeries off North Frontage Road.

The problem was noticed after the city was repairing a nearby section of the pipeline. The sewer line in question is a bit older, which led to the pipe collapsing and caused a wastewater back-up issue. Bimbo Bakeries has reported some minor drainage issues, but nothing that would cause a shutdown.

The city council agreed to pay Meridian Southern Railroad just over $7500 to remove the rails and cross ties for ease of access at a special called meeting Thursday.

A temporary road is being made to allow access to the area behind the bakery. The repairs should take about two days to complete.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
City Council hears water complaints
Local realtors air concerns to Meridian City Council
Kim Houston supports Jimmie Smith for mayor of Meridian.
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 14, 2021
.
Meridian police investigate shootings

Latest News

A Lauderdale County jury Thursday returned two guilty verdicts against Jason Clayton, 31, who...
Jury returns guilty verdicts for murder after 4-day trial
Building next to Sam's Fashion
Demolition expected to begin soon on collapsed downtown building
Landon McCaa and Thomas Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault but most of their sentence...
Men sentenced in Wayne Co. assault, victim not happy with plea deal
In an interview on The Andrew Klavan Show, Favre said politics is ruining sports and that most...
Brett Favre says politics ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’