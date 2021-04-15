COVID-19 in Mississippi: 410 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 410 new cases, 6 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older and the vaccines are free. Find providers in the charts below:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

