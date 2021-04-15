COVID-19 relief bills have been helpful to local schools

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three major pieces of legislation have been passed to provide relief to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act, signed into law by former President Donald Trump, allowed the Lauderdale County School District to hire more nurses, purchase new technology, PPE, and more.

“We hired an Instructional Technologist for the district, who helped our teachers build out their learning management system, their classrooms in Canvas, and that was a very big step for us,” said Ken Hardy, the director of federal programs and accountability with LCSD. “It was something we were looking at doing before the pandemic, but the pandemic caused us to have to speed that up.”

The next round of legislation was the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), signed into law this past December. This also provided funds to Lauderdale County Schools.

“We’re currently in talks here, we’re brainstorming, and deciding what is going to be the best use of that money in our district, once again to respond to, to prevent, and to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hardy said.

The most recent stimulus bill was the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden. The one condition with this bill is that 20% of the funds have to go combating learning loss due to the pandemic.

“Our high school campuses will be hiring a graduation coach, these positions will be vital in making sure that students are remediated and on track for graduation,” Hardy said. “So we’ve got lots of ideas for how we are going to spend this money, and it’s a lot of money to spend, and we want to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars.”

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11.

