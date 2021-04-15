Advertisement

Crimenet 04_15_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marco Sancaze Allen.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marco Sancaze Allen.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marco Sancaze Allen.

Allen is a 36-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with the crime of possession of cocaine.

If you know where Allen can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
City Council hears water complaints
Local realtors air concerns to Meridian City Council
Kim Houston supports Jimmie Smith for mayor of Meridian.
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 14, 2021
The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal...
Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

Latest News

Authorities believe fake xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
Flash flooding is possible in localized cases south of I-20 Friday evening through Saturday...
More rain Friday night could mean flash flooding
Lauderdale County School Board District
COVID-19 relief bills have been helpful to local schools
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian