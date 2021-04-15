Democratic mayoral primary results now official

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The vote tally for the April 6 democratic mayoral primary is now final.

Election officials certified the numbers Wednesday afternoon. The numbers include mail-in ballots that arrived to City Hall by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

The results show candidate Jimmie Smith with the most votes at 1,986, which is 40.07 percent.

Incumbent, Mayor Percy Bland, received 1,712, which is 34.54 percent.

With the need for a runoff now official, those who plan on voting April 27 by mail need to make sure they know the correct process.

“One thing we noticed going through the absentee process was that those individuals that requested absentee ballots by mail, that are not physically or temporarily disabled, did not have their ballots notarized. It has to be notarized in order for the vote to count,” City Clerk Brandye Latimer explained.

The information about voting by mail is located on the paperwork you’ll receive once you request an absentee application. The absentee voting process begins soon.

“We will be preparing ballots for the runoff. Absentee voting will begin this Saturday (April 17) from 8 a.m. to noon at city hall,” Latimer said.

The runoff is less than two weeks away. For the two candidates, that means a hard push to win votes.

“We know there’s work to do,” Mayor Percy Bland said. “We know that Rome wasn’t built in a day. On the public safety side, we are putting other resources, technology and people in place to help improve the lives of our citizens. We think we have new and strong leadership at the police department. We are just going to try to move forward.”

“We are both telling our story. My story is different from his and his is different from mine,” runoff candidate Jimmie Smith explained. “I think that we need to concentrate on making sure that our city is clean, making sure our streets are paved and not have so many potholes on every other street. It’s those kinds of things that the community needs.”

Both candidates have been going door-to-door, running commercials and fighting for the opportunity to represent Meridian.

“We are canvassing and doing everything that we can possibly do. We are working hard. You have to back up and punt again. You have to re-look at what you’ve done that’s been successful and do it all over again,” Smith said.

“We hear and I hear the issues that are important to people. We are going to address those issues. We are just very excited to be in this runoff. We look forward to April 27. We are ready to rock and roll,” Bland said.

Whether you voted in the primary or not, you can still vote in the April 27th runoff. The winner of the runoff for mayor will go on to face Ward 5 Councilman and Independent Weston Lindemann and Republican candidate Robert J. Ray.

