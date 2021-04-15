Advertisement

Demolition expected to begin soon on collapsed downtown building

Building next to Sam's Fashion
Building next to Sam's Fashion(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a week since a building collapsed on 23rd Avenue and the section between 4th and 5th streets is still closed. The city did clear bricks and debris out of the road Thursday morning but there has been no announcement yet on when it might reopen.

The owner of the building, Sam Dabit, said he’s ready to begin the demolition process as soon his insurer approves. We asked him if he had any plans yet for the building that’s located next to Sam’s Fashion.

”The plans I really haven’t talked to people yet,” said Dabit, owner of the collapsed building and other buildings downtown. “I definitely want to rebuild something there. Maybe some store fronts. I’m big into apartments so maybe an apartment building. I have no idea yet. It depends on the situation that we’re in financially and take it from there.”

Newscenter 11 has talked with Meridian’s Community Development Director Laura Carmichael, Public Safety Director Doug Stephens and Public Works Director Hugh Smith and none have made comment.

