Fugitive caught in Meridian

Wanted for murder in North Carolina
Sheriff's deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Matt Robin
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fugitive from North Carolina, wanted for murder, was arrested in Meridian Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on Interstate 20/59 at the 29th Avenue exit.

“At approximately 8:30 a.m., we were notified through 911 dispatch that there was an individual travelling in an 18-wheeler, who was a suspect in a homicide in Mecklenberg, North Carolina,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Deputies also said they found illegal narcotics inside Hurse’s truck.

Hurse will spend the night in the Lauderdale County Jail and will be extradited back to North Carolina.

