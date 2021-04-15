Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - District Attorney Kassie Coleman announced a Lauderdale County Jury convicted Jason Clayton, 31, of two counts of murder after a 4-day trial.

Clayton is convicted of murdering 35-year-old Lonnie Lyles and 26-year-old Delbrico Rigsby on December 8, 2016 in Collinsville. A sheriff’s deputy found Lyles shot to death in the doorway of a home on Highway 19 North. Rigsby was found inside the home with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Clayton was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Wright to serve two consecutive life sentences.

