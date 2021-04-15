Advertisement

Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville

Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in Collinsville.(Lauderdale County Sherriff's Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - District Attorney Kassie Coleman announced a Lauderdale County Jury convicted Jason Clayton, 31, of two counts of murder after a 4-day trial.

Clayton is convicted of murdering 35-year-old Lonnie Lyles and 26-year-old Delbrico Rigsby on December 8, 2016 in Collinsville. A sheriff’s deputy found Lyles shot to death in the doorway of a home on Highway 19 North. Rigsby was found inside the home with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Clayton was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Wright to serve two consecutive life sentences.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
City Council hears water complaints
Local realtors air concerns to Meridian City Council
Kim Houston supports Jimmie Smith for mayor of Meridian.
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 14, 2021
The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal...
Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

Latest News

Lauderdale County School Board District
COVID-19 relief bills have been helpful to local schools
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Aniah’s Law is a constitutional amendment sponsored by State Rep. Chip Brown (R - Mobile) that...
Aniah’s Law passes Ala. Legislature, will go on statewide ballot
The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and...
WIC offices to close by early fall