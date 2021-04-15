Jury returns guilty verdicts for murder after 4-day trial

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County jury Thursday returned two guilty verdicts against Jason Clayton, 31, who stood trial this week for the 2016 deaths of Lonnie Lyles, 35, and Delbrico Rigsby, 26, in Collinsville.

Clayton was indicted for two counts of murder in 2018.

Cicuit Judge Charles Wright sentenced Clayton to two consecutive life sentences.

