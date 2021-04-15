Advertisement

Jury returns guilty verdicts for murder after 4-day trial

A Lauderdale County jury Thursday returned two guilty verdicts against Jason Clayton, 31, who stood trial this week for the 2016 deaths of Lonnie Lyles, 35, and Delbrico Rigsby, 26, in Collinsville. (Photo source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County jury Thursday returned two guilty verdicts against Jason Clayton, 31, who stood trial this week for the 2016 deaths of Lonnie Lyles, 35, and Delbrico Rigsby, 26, in Collinsville.

Clayton was indicted for two counts of murder in 2018.

Cicuit Judge Charles Wright sentenced Clayton to two consecutive life sentences.

