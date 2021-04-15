Advertisement

Mike Pence underwent surgery to have pacemaker implanted

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By DCC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent successful surgery to have a pacemaker implanted, according to his office.

CNN reported Pence began experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heartrate about two weeks and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Pence is expected to make a full recovery, according to the report.

