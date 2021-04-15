Advertisement

Mississippi ends license requirements for some beauty jobs

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for beauty service providers who offer low-risk services. Workers say the change will save people thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1312 last week, and it became law immediately. It removes certification requirements for people who work as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists.

The Mississippi Board of Cosmetology previously required people who receive money for these services to earn an esthetician license. The legislation was prompted by multiple lawsuits against the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology.

