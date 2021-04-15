More rain Friday night could mean flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Flash flooding is possible in localized cases south of I-20 Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Our next rain maker is a low pressure wave in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. It will arrive late Friday.

Clouds will increase this evening. We will cool to the lower 60s through midnight. A stray shower or two becomes possible after midnight. The low temperature will be near 55 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with spotty showers through the early afternoon. Rain will increase starting around 3 PM. Rain can fall heavily at times. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Rain will diminish after midnight, but areas of light rain can linger through midday Saturday. Saturday may start with spotty areas of rain, but most of the weekend will end up being salvageable.

Dry, unseasonably cool weather will persist through at least next Thursday.

