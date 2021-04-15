Advertisement

Officials warn of fake pills

Authorities believe fake xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There has been a recent uptick in the amount of fake prescription pills being sold on the streets.

Authorities say dealers have been creating Xanax and other popular drugs using their own pill press.

“You’re having these dealers and organizational leaders that are buying their own pill presses. They are lacing those with fentanyl. Obviously, we are not dealing with chemists, so any small amount can have a devastating effect,” Meridian police Chief Chris Read said.

Read said dealers are taking Fentanyl, breaking it down and pressing it into lookalike pills that would normally require a prescription.

“We are seeing a lot of our young people that are taking Xanax and what we call rave drugs that are being laced with fentanyl. They are overdosing and they don’t know what’s hitting them,” Read explained. “I don’t there are individuals out there that are trying to kill people because they want to make that money. We aren’t dealing chemists. Do it the right way. Get with a physician, make appointments and go that route versus the illegal route.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics suspects at least 10 overdoses in the Hattiesburg area are to blame on the counterfeit pills.

