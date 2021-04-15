Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
City Council hears water complaints
Local realtors air concerns to Meridian City Council
Kim Houston supports Jimmie Smith for mayor of Meridian.
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 14, 2021
The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal...
Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
Authorities believe fake xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video shows Chicago teen wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Flash flooding is possible in localized cases south of I-20 Friday evening through Saturday...
More rain Friday night could mean flash flooding