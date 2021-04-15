Advertisement

Ward 5 runoff candidates verified

The vote certification process verified the Democrat primary runoff candidates for Ward 5...
The vote certification process verified the Democrat primary runoff candidates for Ward 5 Meridian City Council.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The vote certification process verified the Democrat primary runoff candidates for Ward 5 Meridian City Council.

When tabulations were completed on election day Apr. 6, two candidates were very close for the second spot in a runoff slated for Apr. 27. Under Mississippi law, absentee ballots postmarked Apr. 6 had five business days to reach the city clerk’s office.

With all ballots counted and certified, it confirmed that Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Allan “Al” Willis placed one-two in the first primary for the Democrat nomination. Whoever wins the runoff will face Republican Chad Acton in the general election June 8.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
Tyrone Johnson endorses Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland
Tyrone Johnson endorses Percy Bland for mayor
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
.
Meridian police investigate shootings
Pause for Johnson and Johnson
Days after getting the J&J vaccine, locals react

Latest News

Ballot boxes after the primary election.
Democratic mayoral primary results now official
Meridian democratic mayoral runoff set for April 27th
Democratic mayoral primary election results now official
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Kim Houston endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor
Governor requests major disaster declaration from the federal government
Governor requests major disaster declaration from the federal government