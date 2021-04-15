Ward 5 runoff candidates verified

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The vote certification process verified the Democrat primary runoff candidates for Ward 5 Meridian City Council.

When tabulations were completed on election day Apr. 6, two candidates were very close for the second spot in a runoff slated for Apr. 27. Under Mississippi law, absentee ballots postmarked Apr. 6 had five business days to reach the city clerk’s office.

With all ballots counted and certified, it confirmed that Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Allan “Al” Willis placed one-two in the first primary for the Democrat nomination. Whoever wins the runoff will face Republican Chad Acton in the general election June 8.

