WIC offices to close by early fall

The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and Children food distribution sites throughout the state in the months ahead. (Courtesy: WIC)(WBAY)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and Children food distribution sites throughout the state in the months ahead. Approximately 70 jobs will be eliminated.

The MSDH said WIC clients throughout the nation are being transitioned to an electronic banking and debit card system for food purchases due to a federal mandate. The eWIC card will be more convenient for clients as they will have a choice of where to buy food and infant formula. The list of products has been expanded as well.

The eWIC phased rollout will take place over the next few months. For now, clients will have paper vouchers to take to the existing food centers for WIC food. To date, 85,000 Mississippians are enrolled in the WIC Program. The food distribution sites will be permanently closed by late summer and early fall.

