A stretch of dry weather begins after Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are going to see a chance of showers throughout the day on Friday, but rain will not become more widespread until the late afternoon/early evening hours. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rain will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Localized minor flash flooding will be possible in spots south of I-20 overnight, but no major problems are expected.

Showers will be possible on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. Rain will come to an end gradually throughout the afternoon. We’ll be dry entirely by Sunday, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. Temperatures will be a bit below average for this time of year over the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper-60s Friday through Sunday. Average highs for this time of year are in the mid-70s.

We will begin a stretch of dry weather starting on Sunday and lasting through Thursday of next week. Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable, especially factoring in more sunshine, but we will still be a bit below average for this time of year most days next week. Morning will be a bit on the chilly side, with temperatures falling into the 40s Sunday morning through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.