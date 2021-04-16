Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers vote to ban transgender girls from female teams

The Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools...
The Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a girls team.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could soon become the next state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. The Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a girls team.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not said whether she would sign the bill.

More than a dozen other states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes. Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.

