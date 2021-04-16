Allie Cat Run and Festival taking place Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An event that will be fun for the whole family will be taking place tomorrow.

The 4th annual Allie Cat Run and Festival is being held at the Meridian City Hall lawn. The festival is held in memory of Allie Carruth.

“We just did a mural in Dumont Plaza that says ‘Have a Daffodil Day,’ and that was kind of Allie’s thing,” said Allie’s mother Leslie. “So if you come out tomorrow for the race, get a costume, dress up, and have fun. “It’s going to be a family-oriented day.”

Allie’s organs were donated after her passing and so the event is held to bring awareness to National Donate Life month. The Allie Cat Run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Everyone who participates in the race will get a sticker that has ‘8.9.10’ on it, Allie’s birth date.

“If you did the race, we’d love for you to put that sticker in your car, to let us know that you were in the race, that you were involved with us somehow,” Carruth said. “It’s just happy to see them around town and in different places.”

There will be a kid fun run at 10:30 Saturday morning, live music, petting zoos, and more at the event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.