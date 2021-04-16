City of Meridian announces dates and times for absentee voting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Absentee voting for run-off elections in Meridian begin Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the polls on April 27th, you can vote at City Hall Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon or Monday through Friday next week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00. The last day for absentee voting is Saturday, April 24th from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

”We are asking everyone to please come out,” said Stacey Williams, an Administrative Secretary for the City of Meridian. “If you’re needing to absentee vote, those the dates and the times that you can come in. We are also encouraging all voters to please bring a picture i.d. when you come in to cast your vote.”

There’s three Democratic run-off races on the ballot for Mayor, Ward Three and Ward Five. The winners will advance to the general elections in June.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.