City of Meridian Arrest Report April 16, 2021
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|BRADFORD CALDWELL
|1990
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MARY HICKMAN
|1982
|8221 HAM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MICHAEL GRIGGS
|1988
|2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|JUANITA M ADAMS
|1968
|3689 BROAD ST LISMAN, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|BRIAN RUCKER
|1989
|925 CRESS SCHOOL RD SALISBURY, NC
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release: The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
