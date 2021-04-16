Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 16, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
BRADFORD CALDWELL1990HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARY HICKMAN19828221 HAM RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MICHAEL GRIGGS19882305 D ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
JUANITA M ADAMS19683689 BROAD ST LISMAN, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
BRIAN RUCKER1989925 CRESS SCHOOL RD SALISBURY, NCSHOOTING IN THE CITY
Meridian Police Department Media Release: The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville
Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and...
WIC offices to close by early fall

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 16, 2021
Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville