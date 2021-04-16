City of Meridian Arrest Report April 16, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.