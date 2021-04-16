COVID-19 in Mississippi: 216 new cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 216 new cases, 12 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. The latest MSDH report shows 660,506 people are fully vaccinated and 1,516,049 doses have been administered in total.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here for the latest numbers on vaccinations in Mississippi. A list of providers appears in the chart below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.