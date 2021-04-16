Deputies, first responders set for response training for domestic violence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will have mandatory training next month to help deputies better respond to domestic violence cases.

The class will specifically teach deputies to properly deal with domestic violence that involves strangulation.

The focus will be on Mississippi laws, as well as how to handle suspects and victims of this violent act. The course is four hours long and will be held May 6-7.



“This training is being brought to us through a federal grant through the state. and we’ll have deputies there attending that and it will help us better serve victims of domestic violence in our community,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.



The course is also open to first responders.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault website.

