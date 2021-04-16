Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has entered a guilty plea in federal court this week. Levi Gibbs, 51, who was arrested by Meridian police last March, is also facing several other charges.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm following an F.B.I. investigation. The charges stem from an incident that took place on March 27, 2020 following a traffic stop made by Meridian police near Highway 19 N.

“At that point, based on the situation, he was federally indicted through the F.B.I and our Project EJECT program,” Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said.

Gibbs is set to be sentenced on July 23. Gibbs will also face armed robbery charges from Lowndes County, Mississippi. Meridian police also have more charges from the March 27 traffic stop.

“Possession of felony narcotics, two counts and resisting arrest,” Read said.

At the time of the stop, there was a struggle, which led to allegations of police brutality against the officers involved. Following the revelation that Gibbs might have resisted arrest, two Meridian council members held a press conference calling for an investigation into the situation. After reviewing dashcam video, at least one council member recanted their position saying that it was clear Gibbs was resisting arrest.

“We hold the criminals accountable for those actions just like I have to hold my officers accountable. I also hold public officials accountable for them utilizing their political platform to spew out false statements,” Read explained.

Ultimately, authorities from different agencies reported that Gibbs had no injuries following his arrest and subsequent booking into jail. Gibbs’ arrest sparked a lot of talk on social media that included the names of the officers involved.

“When you make false statements and false allegations specifically naming officers names and putting my officers in harm, the investigation is not over with. The feds are investigating that. There’s going to be civil litigations and possibly criminal litigations,” Read said.

This case is being prosecuted through Project EJECT, which combines local and federal agencies to reduce violent crime. In this case, Gibbs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and up to a $250,000 fine.

