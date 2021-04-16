Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 16, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville
Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and...
WIC offices to close by early fall

Latest News

Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville
A Lauderdale County jury Thursday returned two guilty verdicts against Jason Clayton, 31, who...
Jury returns guilty verdicts for murder after 4-day trial