Advertisement

Marion bridges closed until further notice

No timetable for reopening
Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive could be closed for more than a month.
Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive could be closed for more than a month.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive in the town in Marion could be closed for more than a month.

Mayor Elvis Hudson urges everyone who uses either of the roads with closed bridges to get comfortable using alternate routes.

Hudson said, given these challenging conditions, things could be worse. He said the town is looking at weeks, perhaps more than a month, for the bridges to reopen. Hudson said this is just one of the setbacks in having well-traveled roads.

“I talked with the board of supervisors yesterday about these roads. They informed me these roads are going to be closed by the federal government. They are waiting for a timeline from the government for when these bridges will be up for repairs. We have to wait. This is the federal government so it may be next week or next month. We have no idea,” said Hudson.

Newscenter 11 reached out to the Lauderdale County engineer, but our calls went unanswered.

As of right now, there is no timetable for when these bridges will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville
Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
The Mississippi State Department of Health will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and...
WIC offices to close by early fall

Latest News

Saturday will start rainy, but rain will end by the afternoon.
This weekend starts rainy, ends dry
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
The Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools...
Alabama lawmakers vote to ban transgender girls from female teams
Phoenix Race Set-Up
Phoenix Run taking place Saturday