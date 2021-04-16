Marion bridges closed until further notice

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive in the town in Marion could be closed for more than a month.

Mayor Elvis Hudson urges everyone who uses either of the roads with closed bridges to get comfortable using alternate routes.

Hudson said, given these challenging conditions, things could be worse. He said the town is looking at weeks, perhaps more than a month, for the bridges to reopen. Hudson said this is just one of the setbacks in having well-traveled roads.

“I talked with the board of supervisors yesterday about these roads. They informed me these roads are going to be closed by the federal government. They are waiting for a timeline from the government for when these bridges will be up for repairs. We have to wait. This is the federal government so it may be next week or next month. We have no idea,” said Hudson.

Newscenter 11 reached out to the Lauderdale County engineer, but our calls went unanswered.

As of right now, there is no timetable for when these bridges will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.