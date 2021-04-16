Advertisement

Phoenix Run taking place Saturday

Phoenix Race Set-Up
Phoenix Race Set-Up(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A big obstacle course race will be taking place on Saturday at Bonita Lakes Park.

The first ‘Phoenix Run’ in Meridian will begin its first heat at 8 a.m. The last heat will be at 11 a.m. and then a kids race will follow it.

“We make a great economic impact on the community, and that’s our goal,” said Julie Wolff, the race director. 94% of our registered participants are from 50 miles or more from Meridian, so there is a lot of overnight hotel stays, lots of folks out in the community and spending some money.”

All of the money raised from the race will benefit More Hearts than Scars, which is a non-profit that helps adaptive athletes. Ms. Wheelchair America will be a guest at the event.

“So you should come out because it’s going to be a great time, you’re going to be able to see people overcoming things that they never thought they could,” Wolff said. “And what we’ll bring to Meridian is tourism.”

There will be other Phoenix events in Meridian this year, including a triathlon in August and a second race in October.

