Sam’s Club offering Moderna vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Sam’s Club is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be made online or by calling 601-286-6035.

Membership is not required to get the vaccine at Sam’s. If making an appointment online, non-club members will be asked to create a guest account.

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. In accordance with federal guidelines, Sam’s Club, like most other providers, is billing applicable insurers / government plans for the administration of the vaccine only, not the actual vaccine. Most commercial health insurance plans and Medicare, and Medicaid must provide coverage of the administration fee for the COVID-19 vaccine. For those without insurance, Sam’s Club will submit for reimbursement for the administration of the vaccine under the Provider Relief Fund. Sam’s Club will not bill you for the vaccine, any portion of the administration fee, or anything else associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

