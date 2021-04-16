This weekend starts rainy, ends dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Occasional light rain will fall tonight through Saturday morning.

Rain will be most widespread Friday evening. Rain can fall heavily at times, but most of the rain will be light. We’ll cool to near 60 degrees through midnight. The widespread rain will diminish, but areas of light rain will linger throughout most of Saturday morning. The low temperature will be near 55 degrees. Saturday’s morning rain will fade through noon. We will be cloudy otherwise. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Clouds will be stubborn, and they will hold their place through Sunday. Sunday will be dry, and some sun may peek through breaks or thin spots amid the clouds, however, so it will be the better half of the weekend.

A weak cold front will pass just close enough to increase our clouds on Tuesday. It probably won’t mean rain for us based on what our forecast data show us now, but it’s just close enough that we’ve added a small 20% chance for rain for Tuesday. Otherwise, the next week will stay dry, and we’ll see some more sun after Sunday.

We’ll still be unseasonably cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to and lower 50s.

