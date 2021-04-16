Advertisement

Tuition to go up at most Mississippi public universities

Tuition is increasing at most of Mississippi’s public universities this fall.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Tuition is increasing at most of Mississippi’s public universities this fall. Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees unanimously approved the increases this week.

Jackson State University is the only institution that did not request to increase its tuition. Its attendance fee will stay the same. In-state public university students will pay $222 more a year on average, a 2.8% increase from last year.

Out-of-state students will pay $358 more on average, a 3% increase. The average in-state tuition for the fall will be $8,219. The average tuition for non-residents is $12,273.

