Union’s Jaheim Gill ready to take his talents to Belhaven University

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - During the 2020 season, Belhaven University in Jackson began showing interest in Union football player Jaheim Gill.

“They contacted me back in October interested in what junior colleges were looking at him,” Union football coach Jordan Wren said. “He then scored really high on the ACT and has a 3.9 GPA, so when they found out the ACT score and his GPA they were all in for it.”

Balancing school and football clearly hasn’t been a problem for Gill. He said his time at Union helped him recognize the importance of excelling both on the field and in the classroom.

“Being at Union helped make me better as a person. It taught me a bunch of life skills like working hard - you won’t get anywhere if you don’t work hard,” Gill said. “You’ve also got to stay on top of your books.”

What made Gill appealing in the recruitment process is his ability to play several positions on the gridiron.

“He’s not one dimensional. He can do a lot of things,” Coach Wren said. “He played running back, receiver, safety, corner - he was our utility player.”

Gill said he expects to play in the secondary for the Blazers next year, but will play wherever they need him.

Visiting the school, meeting the coaches and knowing that he’ll still be close to home were key for Gill in choosing to sign with Belhaven.

“When I went on my visit I felt like it was a good fit for me. After meeting the coaches it felt like I was right at home,” Gill said. “And it’s not too far - not to far from my mama - so I knew it was the school for me.”

Even though he only spent one season with him, Coach Wren could tell after first meeting Gill how much of an impact he has on those around him. He was one of five players voted to serve on the team’s council, receiving the second highest number of votes.

Gill had a positive impact on those around him at Union, and Wren believes the same will be said at Belhaven.

”Belhaven is getting the all around player. He’s high academic, high character. He’s not a kid you have to worry about,” Coach Wren said. “He performs well on the field so really, they’re getting the complete package.”

