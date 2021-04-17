Alabama Falls in One-Run Affair with Auburn, 5-4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – Alabama baseball came up short against Auburn, 5-4, on Friday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 21-13 overall and 6-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

Auburn got out front early with one in the first and two in the second. The Tide cut into the lead with one in the second, but the Tigers countered with one in the fifth. Alabama answered that with a two-spot in the home half of the fifth with both teams going scoreless until the eighth. The top of the eighth saw Auburn add one to make it a two-run game headed to the ninth. Alabama scratched across one in that final frame, but a strikeout ended things with the tying run at first.

The win went to Auburn starter Jack Owen (1-2) while Dylan Smith (0-4) suffered the loss. Smith was solid once again, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with eight punchouts across 7.0 innings of work. Carson Swilling picked up his first save of the season, working the final 2.0 frames for the Tigers.

From Head Coach Brad Bohannon

“I’m excited to get to the park tomorrow, excited to see Connor Prielipp back out there. Antoine Jean, Chase Lee, those guys will pitch, and I’m sure it’ll be a back-and-forth game that’ll be tied in the seventh. We’re going to have to make some pitches late and get a big hit to win the series.”

The two teams meet tomorrow afternoon to decide the series. The rubber match will feature the return of left-hander Connor Prielipp for the Crimson Tide while the Tigers counter with right-hander Joseph Gonzalez.

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. CT first pitch at The Joe with the series finale airing on SEC Network+.

