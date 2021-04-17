Advertisement

Alabama Falls in One-Run Affair with Auburn, 5-4

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide(KBTX)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – Alabama baseball came up short against Auburn, 5-4, on Friday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 21-13 overall and 6-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

Auburn got out front early with one in the first and two in the second. The Tide cut into the lead with one in the second, but the Tigers countered with one in the fifth. Alabama answered that with a two-spot in the home half of the fifth with both teams going scoreless until the eighth. The top of the eighth saw Auburn add one to make it a two-run game headed to the ninth. Alabama scratched across one in that final frame, but a strikeout ended things with the tying run at first.

The win went to Auburn starter Jack Owen (1-2) while Dylan Smith (0-4) suffered the loss. Smith was solid once again, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with eight punchouts across 7.0 innings of work. Carson Swilling picked up his first save of the season, working the final 2.0 frames for the Tigers.

From Head Coach Brad Bohannon

“I’m excited to get to the park tomorrow, excited to see Connor Prielipp back out there. Antoine JeanChase Lee, those guys will pitch, and I’m sure it’ll be a back-and-forth game that’ll be tied in the seventh. We’re going to have to make some pitches late and get a big hit to win the series.”

The two teams meet tomorrow afternoon to decide the series. The rubber match will feature the return of left-hander Connor Prielipp for the Crimson Tide while the Tigers counter with right-hander Joseph Gonzalez.

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. CT first pitch at The Joe with the series finale airing on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Jason Clayton, 31, has been convicted of two counts of murder in a 2016 double homicide in...
Jason Clayton convicted in 2016 double homicide in Collinsville
Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Authorities believe fake Xanax is the cause of several overdoses in Mississippi.
Officials warn of fake pills
His family said Brad Malagarie, 43, was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a...
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine

Latest News

Union High School boys powerlifting
Union boys powerlifting looks to four-peat at state
Union powerlifting seeks 4th straight state title
Union's Jaheim Gill signed with Belhaven University in Jackson on Thursday
Union’s Jaheim Gill ready to take his talents to Belhaven University
Union’s Jaheim Gill ready to take his talents to Belhaven University