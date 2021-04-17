Advertisement

Allie Cat Run breaks participation record

The 4th Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival was held at the Meridian City Hall lawn - all to remember Allie Carruth.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Not only is it a day of competition among racers here in the queen city, but also to honor a brave young girl that is considered a hero to many.

The 4th Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival was held at the Meridian City Hall lawn - all to remember Allie Carruth.

“Allie’s was my daughter and she died in an accident on our family farm. We were able to donate her organs to Donate Life. My wife and I decided that we didn’t want to let the memory of her die. We want the community to remember her,” said Allie’s father, Bill Carruth.

This event has been going on since 2018. And this year Allie’s father said they broke their participation record.

“The past years we had 450 runners, but this year we boke 500. That’s more than we had in the past. We are proud of that accomplishment,” said Carruth.

We caught up with returning runners of the event as well as new runners.

“It was sad that we missed last year. For this year, we all came out to support the Carruth family. This was a great thing to do,” said runner - Cameron Burchfield.

“I think it turned out great. It was awesome to come out here. This was my first year doing this. This was great coming out here to see everybody participate in a great event,” said runner - Abraham Barkett.

The date ‘8.9.10’, as well as Daffodil’s, could be spotted at the event. Those numbers are Allie’s birth date and the Daffodils were her favorite flower. You can also see the same at the Allies Mural site located at Dumont Plaza.

“I think it helps revitalize downtown. It honors Allie and we can remember her through the mural,” said Carruth.

The event also had a petting zoo, pony rides, mechanical bulling, and several food vendors.

