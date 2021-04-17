Advertisement

Benefit for Navy veteran battling cancer

Navy vet, Ward Martin.
Navy vet, Ward Martin.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) held a benefit Saturday to help local Navy veteran, Ward Martin with expenses as he battles cancer. Martin was diagnosed with cancer on his tonsils which caused a tumor in Fall of 2020.

The veteran says he has been out of work, undergoing cancer treatments. Ward says he is hoping for the best outcome from chemotherapy.

He says the outpouring love and support from the community has made the process easier.

“Anytime somebody needs some help they get together and just do it.” Ward said, “People just come volunteer, play music, donate and have a good time.”

Event organizer, James Wright says he encourages everyone to support Ward during these challenging times.

“It’s something we don’t want to see anybody go through. Especially somebody you know-- a veteran,” Wright said. “We just hope he gets better.”

The association sold hog roast, Boston butt, chicken, and turkey plates for $10. There was also live music by Jeff Holland, Timmy Segars, Darren Hogan, and others.

To donate to Martin’s fight against cancer, call Wright at 601-227-2215.

