Broadband expansion impacts Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 38.6-million-dollar grant awarded to East Mississippi connect back in February, to provide internet to households in rural areas, has positively impacted Meridian Community College.

“We started an electric lineman program, that was created in response to what we know are going to be needed for the Electric Power Association, as they work to provide access to broadband internet to parts of rural Mississippi,” said President of Meridian Community College, Dr. Tom Huebner.

Huebner said the issue of broadband expansion became significant to students and faculty members who live in rural areas during the pandemic.

“One of the things that we did early was commissioned an analysis of our students and their addresses, to identify which one of them had broadband access and we discovered that almost 15% of our student population didn’t have access to broadband internet, " said Huebner.

MCC student, Alex Brown said having access to the internet will help improve his schoolwork.

“I have to drive to my church, which is a couple of miles down the road. I have to go to other people’s houses nearby who have better internet. The internet will help me do school, help me do research faster, help me upload homework faster. I have failed to send homework because I was sitting over the internet and it failed,” said Brown.

Huebner said MCC plans to be back with face-to-face classes, that have online components, this fall.

